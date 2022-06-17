Brandon Yehl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brandon Yehl, RPA-C
Overview
Brandon Yehl, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Canal View Blvd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 461-5330
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Yehl for decades in regards to neurology issues. The office staff is wonderful. Brandon addressed many things and answers any and all questions In a way I could understand. Very respectful and open to finding safest and best course of action. As well as very knowledgeable of course! I unfortunately am no longer at that practice but I recommend him to anyone!
About Brandon Yehl, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548329741
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon Yehl accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandon Yehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Brandon Yehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Yehl.
