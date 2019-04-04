See All Physicians Assistants in Williamsville, NY
Brandt Dubey, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Brandt Dubey, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY. 

Brandt Dubey works at WILLIAMSVILLE ORTHOPEDIC SRGY in Williamsville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Frank J. Schlehr, M.D., P.C.
    15 S Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-1824
    • Aetna
    • Independent Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Brandt Dubey, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427236017
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandt Dubey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandt Dubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandt Dubey works at WILLIAMSVILLE ORTHOPEDIC SRGY in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Brandt Dubey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brandt Dubey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandt Dubey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandt Dubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandt Dubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

