Overview

Brandy Baker, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemingway, SC. They graduated from Trevecca Navarene University and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Brandy Baker works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Hemingway, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.