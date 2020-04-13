Brandy Baker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandy Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandy Baker, PA-C
Brandy Baker, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemingway, SC. They graduated from Trevecca Navarene University and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Hemingway456 N Main St, Hemingway, SC 29554 Directions (843) 558-9319
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband has been Brandys patient for a few years. She's nice and she stands firm on getting u healthy.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Trevecca Navarene University
Brandy Baker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandy Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
