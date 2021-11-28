See All Nurse Practitioners in Hixson, TN
Brandy Biederman, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Brandy Biederman, APN

Brandy Biederman, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hixson, TN. 

Brandy Biederman works at Compassionate Health Care in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brandy Biederman's Office Locations

    Parkridge Medical Associates
    1013 Executive Dr, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 875-2538
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 28, 2021
    No one has ever cared as much as she. Compassionate is an understatement.
    Wynter — Nov 28, 2021
    About Brandy Biederman, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497041180
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandy Biederman, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandy Biederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandy Biederman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandy Biederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandy Biederman works at Compassionate Health Care in Hixson, TN. View the full address on Brandy Biederman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brandy Biederman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Biederman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Biederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Biederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

