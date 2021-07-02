Brandy Dantzer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandy Dantzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandy Dantzer, NP
Overview of Brandy Dantzer, NP
Brandy Dantzer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Brandy Dantzer works at
Brandy Dantzer's Office Locations
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
- Aetna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As far as availability goes, she's kind of hard to get into but definitely worth the wait. Brandy and her staff are thorough and helpful with overcoming any barriers to treatment. They have always made me feel heard anytime I've called with a concern. They have good follow-through and always call back if you call and leave a message. They're willing to work with you to get you the treatment that you need. I definitely recommend her!
About Brandy Dantzer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558505131
Brandy Dantzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brandy Dantzer accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandy Dantzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandy Dantzer works at
22 patients have reviewed Brandy Dantzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Dantzer.
