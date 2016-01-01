Brandy Drake accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandy Drake, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brandy Drake, NP
Brandy Drake, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Brandy Drake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Brandy Drake's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Hans Yu OBGYN9508 Stockdale Hwy Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-0818
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandy Drake?
About Brandy Drake, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285085084
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandy Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandy Drake works at
Brandy Drake has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.