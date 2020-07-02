Brandy Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brandy Hughes, FNP-C
Overview of Brandy Hughes, FNP-C
Brandy Hughes, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Brandy Hughes' Office Locations
- 1 993 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg F Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-3720
Ratings & Reviews
Brandy is fantastic. She is very smart and empathetic. I have not met anyone who understands migraines as well as she does. She has given me some very helpful tools to manage them.
About Brandy Hughes, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194059162
