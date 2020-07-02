See All Nurse Practitioners in Atlanta, GA
Brandy Hughes, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (26)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brandy Hughes, FNP-C

Brandy Hughes, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brandy Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    993 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg F Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-3720

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(14)
Jul 02, 2020
Brandy is fantastic. She is very smart and empathetic. I have not met anyone who understands migraines as well as she does. She has given me some very helpful tools to manage them.
A — Jul 02, 2020

Photo: Brandy Hughes, FNP-C
About Brandy Hughes, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194059162
Frequently Asked Questions

Brandy Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Brandy Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Brandy Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Hughes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

