Brandy Khodr, AGACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Trumen Physicians and Associates8307 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-9955
After reviewing my history of recurring unitary tract infections, Ms Khodr accurately assessed the situation and prescribed an antibiotic that is finally working. I believe that 4 months of recurring UTIs is at last resolved.??
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144730201
Brandy Khodr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Khodr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Khodr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.