Brandy Laurenzi, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brandy Laurenzi, NP
Brandy Laurenzi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wetumpka, AL.
Brandy Laurenzi works at
Brandy Laurenzi's Office Locations
River Oak Family Medicine277 Huntress St, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Directions (334) 567-3309
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She is AWESOME! Loving and caring she truly goes above and beyond to ensure you get the care and outcome you deserve. Refer her to everyone. She is wonderful with elderly and mentally challenged people.
About Brandy Laurenzi, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609178714
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandy Laurenzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brandy Laurenzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandy Laurenzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brandy Laurenzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Laurenzi.
