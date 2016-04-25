See All Nurse Practitioners in Wetumpka, AL
Brandy Laurenzi, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brandy Laurenzi, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brandy Laurenzi, NP

Brandy Laurenzi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wetumpka, AL. 

Brandy Laurenzi works at River Oak Family Medicine in Wetumpka, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Brandy Laurenzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    River Oak Family Medicine
    277 Huntress St, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 567-3309
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brandy Laurenzi?

    Apr 25, 2016
    She is AWESOME! Loving and caring she truly goes above and beyond to ensure you get the care and outcome you deserve. Refer her to everyone. She is wonderful with elderly and mentally challenged people.
    Wetumpka AL — Apr 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brandy Laurenzi, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Brandy Laurenzi, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brandy Laurenzi to family and friends

    Brandy Laurenzi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brandy Laurenzi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brandy Laurenzi, NP.

    About Brandy Laurenzi, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609178714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandy Laurenzi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandy Laurenzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandy Laurenzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandy Laurenzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandy Laurenzi works at River Oak Family Medicine in Wetumpka, AL. View the full address on Brandy Laurenzi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brandy Laurenzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandy Laurenzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandy Laurenzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandy Laurenzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brandy Laurenzi, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.