See All Nurse Practitioners in Terre Haute, IN
Breanna Keith, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Breanna Keith, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Breanna Keith, NP

Breanna Keith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN. 

Breanna Keith works at Dr. Janis Ingebrigtsen, MD in Terre Haute, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Breanna Keith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Janis Ingebrigtsen, MD
    1530 N 7th St Ste 101, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 238-7878
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Breanna Keith?

    Jun 28, 2022
    Bre is so easy to talk to- all of my questions are always answered and her staff is so efficient! This is such a great place for quality health care!
    Lynn Egan — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Breanna Keith, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Breanna Keith, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Breanna Keith to family and friends

    Breanna Keith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Breanna Keith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Breanna Keith, NP.

    About Breanna Keith, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871070763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Breanna Keith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Breanna Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Breanna Keith works at Dr. Janis Ingebrigtsen, MD in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Breanna Keith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Breanna Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Breanna Keith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Breanna Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Breanna Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Breanna Keith, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.