Breanna Keith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Breanna Keith, NP
Overview of Breanna Keith, NP
Breanna Keith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Breanna Keith works at
Breanna Keith's Office Locations
Dr. Janis Ingebrigtsen, MD1530 N 7th St Ste 101, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 238-7878
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Breanna Keith?
Bre is so easy to talk to- all of my questions are always answered and her staff is so efficient! This is such a great place for quality health care!
About Breanna Keith, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871070763
Frequently Asked Questions
Breanna Keith accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Breanna Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Breanna Keith works at
4 patients have reviewed Breanna Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Breanna Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Breanna Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Breanna Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.