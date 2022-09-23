Breanna Mesa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Breanna Mesa, PA-C
Breanna Mesa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jersey City, NJ.
Breanna Mesa works at
Vmg Jersey City127 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 431-7200
Breanna has been my health advisor at VanGuard Medical Group in Jersey City since November 2020. I'm so glad I found her. I can be completely honest and transparent with her about what's going on with me, my diet, my lifestyle and my work habits and she then gives great advice and holistic care. I've seen her for annual checkups, ob-gyn routine checks, ear canal cleaning in the office and referrals for mammograms. I always get my information electronically through their portal and she responds to any messages within 24 hours.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720648728
3 patients have reviewed Breanna Mesa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Breanna Mesa.
