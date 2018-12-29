See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Collins, CO
Bree Bacalis, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Bree Bacalis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Bree Bacalis, NP

Bree Bacalis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO. 

Bree Bacalis works at Emergency Physicians of the Rockies in Fort Collins, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Bree Bacalis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uchealth Poudre Valley Hospital
    1024 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 495-7000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bree Bacalis?

    Dec 29, 2018
    Bree Bacalis is a caring listener. I appreciated the time she gave me and how she carefully explained things.
    Karen — Dec 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bree Bacalis, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Bree Bacalis, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bree Bacalis to family and friends

    Bree Bacalis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bree Bacalis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bree Bacalis, NP.

    About Bree Bacalis, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659861359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bree Bacalis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bree Bacalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bree Bacalis works at Emergency Physicians of the Rockies in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Bree Bacalis’s profile.

    Bree Bacalis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bree Bacalis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bree Bacalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bree Bacalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Bree Bacalis, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.