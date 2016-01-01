Dr. Bree Mullin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Bree Mullin, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology/Alliant International University.
Dr. Mullin works at
Locations
-
1
Gary Lenkeit Phd Ltd.1820 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 115, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 270-4357
- 2 2451 S Buffalo Dr Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 546-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. Bree Mullin, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1073687166
Education & Certifications
- California School Of Professional Psychology/Alliant International University
- University of Arizona
Dr. Mullin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mullin works at
Dr. Mullin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
