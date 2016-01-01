See All Counselors in Raleigh, NC
Brenda Carey, LPC

Brenda Carey, LPC is a Counselor in Raleigh, NC. 

Brenda Carey works at CC Tele Options in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CC Tele Options
    4801 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 202-4707

Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD)
Depression
Traumatic Shock
Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD)
Depression
Traumatic Shock

Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD)
Depression
Traumatic Shock
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942286109
    Brenda Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Carey works at CC Tele Options in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Brenda Carey’s profile.

    Brenda Carey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Carey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

