Dr. Brenda Liffland, OD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brenda Liffland, OD is an Optometrist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Gulfcoast Eye Care6036 PARK BLVD N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 549-2105
Pinellas Eye Care PA2650 Tampa Rd Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Liffland took care of my vision for several years until I moved out of the area. On my last visit, I could not read the eye chart with my right eye! Dr Liffland immediately diagnosed the condition (macular edema from a blood vessel rupture) and sent me to a retina specialist the same day. Luckily, I am improving. I am grateful to Dr Liffland for her excellent care all these years and her prompt emergent care at my last visit. I am a retired Orthopedic Surgeon, and I recognize a great physician when I see one. You will be pleased with Dr Liffland’s care. John G Sullivan, MD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1447409974
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Florida State University
