Brenda Logan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Brenda Logan, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brenda Logan, LMFT is a Counselor in Gardena, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1225 W 190th St Ste 310, Gardena, CA 90248 Directions (323) 753-7763
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brenda is educated in her field of cognitive behavioral therapy. She displayed empathy during our session and took the time to read the definition of PTSD to me. I feel that I can trust her as my therapist.
About Brenda Logan, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1558544635
Brenda Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Brenda Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Logan.
