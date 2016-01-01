Dr. Meeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenda Meeks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Meeks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Amarillo, TX.
Dr. Meeks works at
Locations
Brenda Meeks Ph.d. P.A.1216 S Georgia St, Amarillo, TX 79102 Directions (806) 342-3500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brenda Meeks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeks works at
Dr. Meeks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.