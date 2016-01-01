Brenda Sassen, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Sassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brenda Sassen, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brenda Sassen, NP
Brenda Sassen, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN INDIANA and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Brenda Sassen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Brenda Sassen's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates - Denver4500 E 9th Ave Ste 560, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0583Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology14300 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (720) 743-7536
-
3
RMG Brighton (Satellite office)1610 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 2230, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 276-7759Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates - Thornton10001 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 276-7886
-
5
Rose Medical Center4567 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 276-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brenda Sassen?
About Brenda Sassen, NP
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740614585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN INDIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Brenda Sassen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Sassen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda Sassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brenda Sassen works at
Brenda Sassen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Sassen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Sassen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Sassen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.