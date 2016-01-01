See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Brenda Sawyer, LNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (4)
14 years of experience

Overview of Brenda Sawyer, LNP

Brenda Sawyer, LNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia.

Brenda Sawyer works at Commonwealth Primary Care GF in Richmond, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brenda Sawyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CPC - Family Physicians/Glen Forest
    1800 Glenside Dr Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-1800
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Brenda Sawyer, LNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    14 years of experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1255564621
    • 1255564621
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    University of Houston
    • University of Houston
    Undergraduate School

