Brenda Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Silva, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brenda Silva, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Brenda Silva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellmed At El Paso5160 El Paso Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 774-2550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brenda Silva?
About Brenda Silva, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447337092
Frequently Asked Questions
Brenda Silva accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brenda Silva works at
Brenda Silva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.