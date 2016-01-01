See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Brenda Simmons, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brenda Simmons, NP

Brenda Simmons, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Brenda Simmons works at Alpine Healthcare in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brenda Simmons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alpine Healthcare
    3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-5555
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    About Brenda Simmons, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285814954
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Simmons works at Alpine Healthcare in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Brenda Simmons’s profile.

    Brenda Simmons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Simmons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

