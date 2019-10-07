See All Clinical Psychologists in Wichita, KS
Brenda Trammel, LCP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brenda Trammel, LCP

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brenda Trammel, LCP is a Clinical Psychologist in Wichita, KS. 

Brenda Trammel works at Holistic Psychiatric Services in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medicine and Addiction Services
    1333 N Broadway Ave, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 201-1676
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brenda Trammel?

    Oct 07, 2019
    She's a damn good psychologist! A+
    Lisa Tarrance — Oct 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brenda Trammel, LCP
    How would you rate your experience with Brenda Trammel, LCP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brenda Trammel to family and friends

    Brenda Trammel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brenda Trammel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brenda Trammel, LCP.

    About Brenda Trammel, LCP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194763680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brenda Trammel, LCP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brenda Trammel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brenda Trammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brenda Trammel works at Holistic Psychiatric Services in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Brenda Trammel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brenda Trammel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Trammel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Trammel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Trammel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brenda Trammel, LCP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.