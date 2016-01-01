Brenda Varela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brenda Varela
Overview of Brenda Varela
Brenda Varela is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Brenda Varela works at
Brenda Varela's Office Locations
-
1
Heart Vascular and Leg Center5020 COMMERCE DR, Bakersfield, CA 93309
Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Brenda Varela
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
1356771745
Brenda Varela accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brenda Varela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brenda Varela works at
Brenda Varela has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brenda Varela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brenda Varela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brenda Varela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.