Brendon Bicol

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brendon Bicol

Brendon Bicol is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Brendon Bicol works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brendon Bicol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pavilion Primary Care Clinic
    800 N Gibson Rd Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-5801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 20, 2021
Excellent provider - caring, friendly, knowledgeable, and open to dialogue. I have always been uneasy with male doctors/nurses, but after going with my husband to a few of his appointments and was really impressed with his demeanor. We have appreciated the fact that appointments are easy to arrange and communication through the portal is efficient. He will be greatly missed at Dignity Health! His assistant, Theresa, has also been great to work with!
A & R — Mar 20, 2021
About Brendon Bicol

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194147314
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

