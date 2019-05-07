See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Brendon Madrid, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Brendon Madrid, NP

Brendon Madrid, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Brendon Madrid works at Concentra in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brendon Madrid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Current Care P.a .
    4112 Outlook Blvd Ste 325, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 562-6300
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 07, 2019
    He is a very good dr and he knows what he's talking about and doing.he's the best,I wish he was my regular pcp I'm for real
    — May 07, 2019
    About Brendon Madrid, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831616689
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brendon Madrid, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brendon Madrid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brendon Madrid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brendon Madrid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Brendon Madrid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brendon Madrid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brendon Madrid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brendon Madrid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

