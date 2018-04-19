See All Family Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Brennan Carmody, ARNP

Family Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brennan Carmody, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Brennan Carmody works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on 11th Place in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way Family Physicians
    34616 11th Pl S Ste 4, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2018
    I was so surprised to see negative reviews of Brennan, it's like they're talking about someone else entirely! I saw her several times and always experienced her as unfailingly kind, sweet, and supportive. She saw me through some painful experiences in my life with depth and understanding, and was able to have hope when I wasn't.
    Seattle, WA — Apr 19, 2018
    About Brennan Carmody, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1629400734
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brennan Carmody, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brennan Carmody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brennan Carmody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brennan Carmody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brennan Carmody works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on 11th Place in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Brennan Carmody’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brennan Carmody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brennan Carmody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brennan Carmody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brennan Carmody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

