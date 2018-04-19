Brennan Carmody, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brennan Carmody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brennan Carmody, ARNP
Overview
Brennan Carmody, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Brennan Carmody works at
Locations
Federal Way Family Physicians34616 11th Pl S Ste 4, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brennan Carmody?
I was so surprised to see negative reviews of Brennan, it's like they're talking about someone else entirely! I saw her several times and always experienced her as unfailingly kind, sweet, and supportive. She saw me through some painful experiences in my life with depth and understanding, and was able to have hope when I wasn't.
About Brennan Carmody, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Brennan Carmody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brennan Carmody accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Brennan Carmody using Healthline FindCare.
Brennan Carmody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Brennan Carmody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brennan Carmody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brennan Carmody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brennan Carmody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.