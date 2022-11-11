See All Chiropractors in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Brent Bultemeier, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Overview

Dr. Brent Bultemeier, DC is a Chiropractor in Texarkana, TX. 

Dr. Bultemeier works at Brent Bultemeier PA in Texarkana, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brent Bultemeier PA
    3207 NEW BOSTON RD, Texarkana, TX 75501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 832-8765

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 11, 2022
I received extraordinary healing from this gifted chiropractor, after I badly injured my lower back from the fall. Thank you! Thank you Dr Brent!
Cathy Marable — Nov 11, 2022
About Dr. Brent Bultemeier, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1821104332
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bultemeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bultemeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bultemeier works at Brent Bultemeier PA in Texarkana, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bultemeier’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bultemeier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bultemeier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bultemeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bultemeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

