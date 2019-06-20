Brent Calhoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brent Calhoon, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brent Calhoon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Reading, PA.
Brent Calhoon works at
Locations
1
Green Hills Family Medicine Assoc.1903 MORGANTOWN RD, Reading, PA 19607 Directions (610) 777-4040
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always very thoughtful, great communication.
About Brent Calhoon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841229267
Brent Calhoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Brent Calhoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brent Calhoon.
