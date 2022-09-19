Dr. Brent Laircey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laircey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Laircey, OD
Overview of Dr. Brent Laircey, OD
Dr. Brent Laircey, OD is an Optometrist in Statesboro, GA.
Dr. Laircey works at
Dr. Laircey's Office Locations
Laircey Eye Services23993 Us Highway 80 E, Statesboro, GA 30461 Directions (912) 489-3937
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Appointments are easily made. Dr Laircey and his assistant are friendly, highly skilled, do not rush you, and deliver excellent care while explaining all aspects of your eye care.
About Dr. Brent Laircey, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laircey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laircey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laircey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laircey works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Laircey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laircey.
