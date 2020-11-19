See All Clinical Psychologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ocala, FL. They completed their residency with The Renfrew Center, Inc.

Dr. Mruz works at Dr. Brent Mruz, Psy. D., P.A. in Ocala, FL with other offices in Winter Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Brent Mruz Psyd PA
    1701 NE 42nd Ave Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-4940
  2. 2
    Syrona
    890 Northern Way Ste A1, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 452-0035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1114122462
    Education & Certifications

    • The Renfrew Center, Inc.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

