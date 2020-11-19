Overview

Dr. Brent Mruz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ocala, FL. They completed their residency with The Renfrew Center, Inc.



Dr. Mruz works at Dr. Brent Mruz, Psy. D., P.A. in Ocala, FL with other offices in Winter Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.