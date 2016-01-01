Dr. Brent Segeleon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segeleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Segeleon, OD
Dr. Brent Segeleon, OD is an Optometrist in Williamsburg, VA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Brent Segeleon Od5273 John Tyler Hwy, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 903-2633
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Optometry
- English
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
Dr. Segeleon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segeleon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segeleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Segeleon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segeleon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segeleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segeleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.