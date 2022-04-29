See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Brent Shelley, OD

Optometry
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brent Shelley, OD

Dr. Brent Shelley, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM. 

Dr. Shelley works at Southwest Eye Institute - Las Cruces in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shelley's Office Locations

    Las Cruces
    2301 Saturn Cir, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 205-4397
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Apr 29, 2022
    a year ago I was told it was just a floater. Dr Shelley saw it was a fungus causing bleeding, thus the blind spot. He rushed into action and I'll be getting injections to hope to stabilize.
    — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Brent Shelley, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Danish
    • Male
    • 1538176227
    Education & Certifications

    • Optometry
