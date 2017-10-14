Dr. Grube accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bret Grube, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bret Grube, PHD is a Psychologist in East Meadow, NY.
Locations
Bret S. Grube, Ph.D.1975 Hempstead Tpke Ste 204, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He's amazing. I recommend, especially if you have traumatic pasts... it doesn't matter if you're male or female, he's a great specialist.
About Dr. Bret Grube, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1730250606
Dr. Grube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grube. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grube.
