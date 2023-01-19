Breton Blair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Breton Blair, NP
Overview of Breton Blair, NP
Breton Blair, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Breton Blair's Office Locations
Sexton Health Center102 McPherson Ave, Lansing, MI 48915 Directions (517) 244-8041
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Most amazing provider I’ve ever worked with. Listens thoroughly and is very understanding. His goal is to help you for the long haul and not a temporary fix with a pain pill.
About Breton Blair, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427441245
Frequently Asked Questions
Breton Blair accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Breton Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Breton Blair.
