Brett Roach, LPC
Overview
Brett Roach, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roanoke, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4800 Pleasant Hill Dr Ste 201, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 989-1383
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brett has been my counselor for four years. He provides a brilliant and unique perspective to each situation that we discuss. He’s extremely intelligent, empathetic, direct, caring, encouraging, and helpful. Rare to find all of these traits in one counselor. Highly recommend!!
About Brett Roach, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1043390255
Frequently Asked Questions
Brett Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Brett Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brett Roach.
