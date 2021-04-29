See All Clinical Psychologists in Haverford, PA
Clinical Psychology
Dr. Brett Schur, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Haverford, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.

Dr. Schur works at Psych Choices of the Delaware Valley in Haverford, PA with other offices in Swarthmore, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brett E. Schur, Ph.D.
    349 W Lancaster Ave Ste 101, Haverford, PA 19041
  2. 2
    300 S Chester Rd Ste 302, Swarthmore, PA 19081

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 29, 2021
found Dr. Schur to be a thoughtful and emphatetic person. I enjoyed being his patient for the four months I saw him, but then I ghosted him after my last visit. It's not that he did anything wrong, but I am highly allergic to cigarette smoke. Anytime I visited Dr. Schur in his office, I would be overwhelmed by the odor of cigarette smoke. First in the waiting room...where a air purifier whirred away. Upon entering Dr. Schur's office I would be overwhelmed by the smell of cigarette smoke. The longer I was in the office, the more ill I would feel...20 minutes in and I would be dripping with sweat, woozy from trying not to be sick. I had a tough time with my decision. Dr. Schur is a good doctor...he just smuggled smokes and thinks he's covering it up. When I would leave the doctors office I would be sick to my stomach and have a crushing headache. My clothes smelled like smoke and I would drive home with my windows open. I feel bad about ghosting Dr. S.
    About Dr. Brett Schur, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356392351
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
