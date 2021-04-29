Dr. Brett Schur, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Schur, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Schur, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Haverford, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.
Dr. Schur works at
Locations
Brett E. Schur, Ph.D.349 W Lancaster Ave Ste 101, Haverford, PA 19041 Directions (610) 544-2110
- 2 300 S Chester Rd Ste 302, Swarthmore, PA 19081 Directions (610) 544-5612
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
found Dr. Schur to be a thoughtful and emphatetic person. I enjoyed being his patient for the four months I saw him, but then I ghosted him after my last visit. It’s not that he did anything wrong, but I am highly allergic to cigarette smoke. Anytime I visited Dr. Schur in his office, I would be overwhelmed by the odor of cigarette smoke. First in the waiting room...where a air purifier whirred away. Upon entering Dr. Schur’s office I would be overwhelmed by the smell of cigarette smoke. The longer I was in the office, the more ill I would feel...20 minutes in and I would be dripping with sweat, woozy from trying not to be sick. I had a tough time with my decision. Dr. Schur is a good doctor...he just smuggled smokes and thinks he’s covering it up. When I would leave the doctors office I would be sick to my stomach and have a crushing headache. My clothes smelled like smoke and I would drive home with my windows open. I feel bad about ghosting Dr. S.
About Dr. Brett Schur, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356392351
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Dr. Schur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schur, there are benefits to both methods.