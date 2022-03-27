Brian Adams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Adams, LMFT
Overview
Brian Adams, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Camarillo, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 333 N Lantana St Ste 269, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 207-7051
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for two years. I came to him with a deep depression, at my wits end, and desperate for help from someone with my life! I continue to see him because I have a lot to work through with my last and my present lives. He has helped me to not unalive myself (which was a serious consideration when I first saw him), he continues to teach me tools that are so beneficial to my life and reworking my brain to be healthier, to enjoy life more, and to save my marriage, my family, myself. I can’t say enough good about Brian, thank you sir!
About Brian Adams, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1437263787
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Adams speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Brian Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Adams.
