Dr. Brian Battaglia, OD
Overview of Dr. Brian Battaglia, OD
Dr. Brian Battaglia, OD is an Optometrist in Amherst, NY. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battaglia's Office Locations
- 1 1255 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 446-1306
-
2
sears optical summit park6929 Williams Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 298-3284
-
3
Sears Optical Eastern Hills Mall4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 635-9426
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is awesome!
About Dr. Brian Battaglia, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225186406
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battaglia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battaglia accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Battaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battaglia.
