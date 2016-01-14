Brian Bentz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Bentz, FNP
Overview of Brian Bentz, FNP
Brian Bentz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Brian Bentz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Brian Bentz's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Colorado Family Medicine902 Lakeview Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 560-5855
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Bentz?
High level of care - wouldn't want to be seen by anyone else!
About Brian Bentz, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487851010
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Bentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Bentz works at
8 patients have reviewed Brian Bentz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Bentz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Bentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Bentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.