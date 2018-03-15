See All Neuropsychologists in Tulsa, OK
Brian Boatwright, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brian Boatwright, PSY

Neuropsychology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brian Boatwright, PSY

Brian Boatwright, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Tulsa, OK. 

Brian Boatwright works at Neurological Associates of Tulsa Inc. in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Brian Boatwright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates of Tulsa Inc.
    8110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 794-2003
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Boatwright?

    Mar 15, 2018
    This is the first time I had appointment with Dr Brian. As a patient it looks stupid that I am rating my Dr! But one thing I have to say --- This Dr is out of word for his patients. His patience with his patients, talking style is just oh no too nice. The way he welcomes his patients is amazing. He takes time for his patients. You will share one problem with him and he will ask you lots of questions for finding the main reason behind your problem. He knows how to take care of his patients.
    Thamina Tonni in Tulsa — Mar 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Boatwright, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Boatwright, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Boatwright to family and friends

    Brian Boatwright's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Boatwright

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Boatwright, PSY.

    About Brian Boatwright, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366722712
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Boatwright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Boatwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Boatwright works at Neurological Associates of Tulsa Inc. in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Brian Boatwright’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Brian Boatwright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Boatwright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Boatwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Boatwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Boatwright, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.