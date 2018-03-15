Brian Boatwright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Boatwright, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brian Boatwright, PSY
Brian Boatwright, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Brian Boatwright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Brian Boatwright's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates of Tulsa Inc.8110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 794-2003
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Boatwright?
This is the first time I had appointment with Dr Brian. As a patient it looks stupid that I am rating my Dr! But one thing I have to say --- This Dr is out of word for his patients. His patience with his patients, talking style is just oh no too nice. The way he welcomes his patients is amazing. He takes time for his patients. You will share one problem with him and he will ask you lots of questions for finding the main reason behind your problem. He knows how to take care of his patients.
About Brian Boatwright, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1366722712
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Boatwright accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Boatwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Boatwright works at
5 patients have reviewed Brian Boatwright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Boatwright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Boatwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Boatwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.