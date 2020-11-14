Dr. Brian Buell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Buell, OD
Overview of Dr. Brian Buell, OD
Dr. Brian Buell, OD is an Optometrist in Fayetteville, AR.
Dr. Buell works at
Dr. Buell's Office Locations
Brian W. Buell Eye Care PA4083 N Shiloh Dr Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-7774
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best eye dr I've ever seen and he's also more knowledgeable than any of the specialists I've seen for my Graves/Fybro about autoimmune diseases and things that can actually help treat them. Also, his office staff were wonderful.
About Dr. Brian Buell, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1043355506
Dr. Buell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Buell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buell.
