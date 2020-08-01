Dr. Brian Campbell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Campbell, PHD
Overview of Dr. Brian Campbell, PHD
Dr. Brian Campbell, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Spokane Psychology And Neuropsychology (SPAN)546 N Jefferson Ln Ste 302, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 838-7400
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell is completely honest and straightforward. He has been helpful to me in an extremely difficult situation. His evaluation of my mind will withstand the strongest assault. He is very thorough and facts and data oriented.
About Dr. Brian Campbell, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1245223270
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.