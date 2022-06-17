See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Apple Valley, CA
Brian Carlson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Brian Carlson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Apple Valley, CA. 

Brian Carlson works at The Way - Psychological Treatment Center in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Way - Psychological Treatment Center
    18888 US Highway 18 Ste 201, Apple Valley, CA 92307

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. Brian Carleson has been working with our family and our kids on average once a month for the last three years. Brian does in-office and zoom meetings which is great for our schedule. You will get no judgmental or impersonal vibes from Dr. Carleson, he is down to earth. Brian is a real guy with a real family who offers relevant advise. Carleson has been relatable and encouraging to me and my kids, I love that my kids can just check in and enjoy chatting with him like they would a family friend. I can’t say enough good things about what he’s done for the mental well-being of my family. Family & Parenting is hard; so have someone in your corner who is wise, truthful and compassionate; like Brian Carlson.
    Katy Del — Jun 17, 2022
    About Brian Carlson, LMFT

    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English, German, Spanish and Swedish
    1194010702
    Brian Carlson, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Carlson works at The Way - Psychological Treatment Center in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Brian Carlson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Brian Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Carlson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

