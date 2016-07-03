See All Counselors in Glendale, CA
Brian Conlan, MSW

Counseling
4.0 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Brian Conlan, MSW is a Counselor in Glendale, CA. 

Brian Conlan works at Eating Disorder Institute of California in Glendale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eating Disorder Institute of California
    6425 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 956-0101
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Brian Conlan, MSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801906920
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Conlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Conlan works at Eating Disorder Institute of California in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Brian Conlan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Brian Conlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Conlan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Conlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Conlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

