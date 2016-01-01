See All Dermatologists in Mansfield, TX
Brian Cook, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brian Cook, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Yale U.

Brian Cook works at Uda Mansfield in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Killeen, TX and Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uda Mansfield
    130 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 539-0959
  2. 2
    Epiphany Dermatology - Killeen Clinic
    2405 Clear Creek Rd Ste 104, Killeen, TX 76549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 432-8330
  3. 3
    Epiphany Dermatology - Waco Office
    7106 New Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 537-1265
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Brian Cook, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932381696
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Cook, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

