Brian Cooper, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brian Cooper, PA-C

Brian Cooper, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. 

Brian Cooper works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brian Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Brian Cooper, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1053563957
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Cooper, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Cooper works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. View the full address on Brian Cooper’s profile.

    Brian Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

