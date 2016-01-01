Brian Davis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Davis, PA
Overview of Brian Davis, PA
Brian Davis, PA is an Orthopedics Physician Assistant in Redding, CA.
Brian Davis works at
Brian Davis' Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Brian Davis, PA
- Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1508946351
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
