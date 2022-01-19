Overview

Brian Della Pesca, LPC is a Counselor in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Counseling, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kean University-Ma In Counseling Psychology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.



Brian Della Pesca works at Brian C. Della Pesca MA, LPC in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.