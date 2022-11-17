Dr. Brian Easley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Easley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Easley, OD
Overview of Dr. Brian Easley, OD
Dr. Brian Easley, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. Easley's Office Locations
DR. Brian Easley6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B132 Bldg B, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Easley is the only Dr that has been able to provide me with contact lens. He has been my doctor for 30 years.
About Dr. Brian Easley, OD
- Optometry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831129113
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
- Arizona State University
Dr. Easley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Easley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Easley speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Easley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easley.
