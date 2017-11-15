Dr. Brian Fidlin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fidlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Fidlin, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Fidlin, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Brookfield, WI.
Dr. Fidlin works at
Locations
-
1
Milwaukee Psychiatric Physicians Chartered12760 W North Ave Bldg A, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 391-4600
-
2
Shorewood Location Serves As A Satellite Office4465 N Oakland Ave Fl 2, Shorewood, WI 53211 Directions (262) 439-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fidlin?
I listened to his presentation last night in Sauk/ Prairie WI, he was amazing i would recommend everybody with children to listen to his talk, especially those with addicted children of all ages.
About Dr. Brian Fidlin, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083720759
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fidlin accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fidlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fidlin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fidlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fidlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fidlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fidlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.